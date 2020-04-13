Morgan City police radio logs for April 8-12
The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.
Wednesday, April 8
10:26 a.m. Solar Apartments; Complaint.
11:43 a.m. Morgan City Police Department; Complaint.
12:54 p.m. 300 block of Louisa Street; Welfare check.
1:11 p.m. U.S. 90 West; Vehicle incident.
1:49 p.m. 800 block of Sycamore Street; Animal complaint.
3 p.m. 7200 block of La. 182; Welfare check.
3:38 p.m. 1600 block of La. 70; Traffic.
3:39 p.m. 2400 block of Apple Street; Theft.
4 p.m. 900 block of Seventh Street; Alarm.
4:10 p.m. Amber Street; Complaint.
6:02 p.m. 900 block of First Street; Complaint.
6:17 p.m. 800 block of General Patton Street; Medical.
7:02 p.m. Allison Street; Juvenile problem.
7:16 p.m. 800 block of Arkansas Street; Suspicious subject.
7:31 p.m. 700 block of Fourth Street; Complaint.
8:07 p.m. 400 block of Bush Street; Disturbance.
8:14 p.m. 1100 block of Fourth Street; Arrest.
8:47 p.m. 800 block of Roderick Street; Patrol request.
9 p.m. 300 block of Garber Street; Complaint.
9:24 p.m. 1800 block of Dale Street; Arrest.
10:09 p.m. 7400 block of La. 182; Welfare concern.
10:55 p.m. 200 block of Halsey Street; Complaint.
10:59 p.m. 500 block of Everett Street; Fire.
Thursday, April 9
12:30 a.m. 600 block of Martin Luther King Boulevard; Removal of subject.
1:01 a.m. 100 block of Chennault Street; Medical.
1:33 a.m. 200 block of Mallard Street; Juvenile problem.
2:44 a.m. 1000 block of Ninth Street; Alarm.
6:58 a.m. 1400 block Sandra; Alarm.
8:09 a.m., 800 block Victor II; Standby.
8:54 a.m., 1800 block Dale; Standby.
11:02 a.m.,500 block Bowman; Complaint.
11:10 a.m., 300 block Aucoin,; Disturbance.
12:35 p.m., Egle, near Second; Complaint.
12:50 p.m., 1100 block Victor II; Hit and run.
1 p.m., 2000 block Federal; Theft.
1:12 p.m.,900 block Short; Disturbance.
1:42 p.m., 600 block Bowman; Complaint.
2:22 p.m., 600 block Fourth; Drug activity.
2:39 p.m., MCPD
Theft.
3 p.m., 300 block Egle; Harrassment.
4 p.m., Leona and Federal; Large gathering. 4:01 p.m., 100 block Glenwood; Theft.
4:10 p.m., MCPD; Complaint.
4:16 p.m., 7500 block La. 182; Standby.
4:25 p.m., 1400 block Sandra Alarm.
4:41 p.m., Ditch and Seventh; Complaint.
4:42 p.m., 1000 block Sixth; Medical.
4:53 p.m., Garber; Complaint.
5 p.m., 1400 block Filmore; Assistance.
5:14 p.m., 500 block Leona; Complaint.
5:22 p.m., 2300 block Clements; Complaint.
5:45 p.m. 500 block Franklin; Fire.
6:23 p.m., 1100 block Marguerite; Disturbance. 6:49 p.m., 1800 block Filmore; Animal Comp-laint.
7:23 p.m., 300 block Wren; Arrest.
8:01 p.m.,; Hickory and Sixth; Disturbance.
8:15 p.m., 7400 block La. 182; Suspicious vehicle.
8:26 p.m., 600 block MLK; Suspicious vehicle.
8:39 p.m., 300 block Franklin; Disturbance.
9:56 p.m., 5000 block Railroad; Complaint.
9:56 p.m., 900 block Hickory; Fire
Friday, April 10
12:55 a.m., La. 182; Hit and run.
2:55 a.m., 300 block Glenwood; Medical.
9:28 a.m., 1000 block Seventh; theft.
9:41 a.m.,600 block Second; 911 hang up call.
9:46 a.m., 400 block Everett; Theft.
9:56 a.m., 900 block Seventh; Disturbance.
11:25 a.m., 400 block Aucoin; Animal Complaint
12:01 p.m., 900 block Fourth; Welfare concern.
12:28 p.m., 400 block Barrow; Complaint.
1:16 p.m. Cottonwood and Victor II; Reckless driving.
1:34 p.m., 1400 block Sandra; Alarm.
3:21 p.m., 7000 block La. 182; Narcotics violation.
4:37 p.m., 100 block Brownell Homes,; Remove a subject.
5:09 p.m., Apple Street area; Complaint.
5:22 a.m., 2400 block Sixth; Disturbance.
8:05 p.m. 700 block Freret; Loud music.
9:46 p.m., 7200 block La. 182; Complaint.
9:54 p.m., U.S. 90 W; Accident.
9:59 p.m., 2400 block Apple; Suspicious person.
10:01 p.m., Sixth and Fig; Disturbance.
10:15 p.m., 900 block Fig; Complaint.
11:04 p.m.,300 block Grizzaffi, Complaint.
Saturday, April 11
12:10 a.m., 100 block St. Claire; Medical.
2:41 a.m., 1000 block Shaw; Loud music.
4:24 a.m., 700 block Everett; Medical.
6:13 a.m.,, Apple Street area; Disturbance.
7 a.m., 7400 block La. 182; Complaint.
\9:50 a.m., Marquis Manor; Medical emergency.
9:57 a.m.,, Glenwood Street area; Miscellaneous.
10:05 a.m., 700 block Federal; Complaint.
10:50 a.m., 7400 block La. 182, Disturbance.
12:10 p.m., 7900 block La. 182; Alarm.
12:50 p.m.,, 500 block Roderick; Disturbance.
1:38 p.m.,, 6400 La. 182; Disturbance.
1:48 p.m., 700 block Fifth; Criminal damage to property.
1:53 p.m., La. 70; Complaint.
2:06 p.m.,, Freret and Seventh; Miscellaneous.
2:12 p.m., 7200 block La. 182; Disturbance.
2:43 p.m., 700 block of Brashear; Accident.
4:20 p.m., 2400 block Cypress; Complaint.
5:52 p.m., Federal and Terrebonne; Traffic incident.
6:08 p.m., 2400 block Apple; Theft.
6:39 p.m., 7200 block La. 182; Complaint.
6:41 p.m., Brashear and Fourth; Accident.
6:51 p.m., 800 block Brashear; Reckless driving.
6:59 p.m., 1100 block Levee; Loud music.
7:59 p.m., 700 block Maryland; Disturbance.
8:18 p.m., 500 block Brashear; Theft.
8:43 p.m., 7200 block La. 182; Disturbance.
9:40 p.m., 1000 block La. 70; Suspicious person.
9:51 p.m., 7700 block La. 182 Fire.
Sunday, April 12
1:34 a.m., 1200 block Spruce; Suspicious person.
4:32 a.m., 5000 block Railroad; Loud music.