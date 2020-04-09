Morgan City police radio logs for April 7
The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.
Tuesday, April 7
7:23 a.m. 300 block of Barrow Street; Open line.
8:18 a.m. 100 block of Youngswood Road; Alarm.
9:54 a.m. 1000 block of Greenwood Street; Alarm.
12:07 p.m. 1600 block of Front Street; Frequent patrol.
1:31 p.m. 900 block of First Street; Medical emergency.
2:18 p.m. 1000 block of Brashear Avenue; Theft.
4:01 p.m. 600 block of Freret Street; Theft.
6:04 p.m. 300 block of Louisa Street; Removal of subject.
6:28 p.m. 3000 block of Allison Street; Found item.
6:33 p.m. 1800 block of Elk Street; Medical.
6:56 p.m. 1100 block of Chestnut Drive; Frequent patrols.
8:45 p.m. La. 182 bridge; Stalled vehicle.
8:47 p.m. 200 block of Glenwood Street; Medical.
8:53 p.m. 300 block of Aycock Street; Alarm.