Morgan City police radio logs for April 29

Fri, 05/01/2020 - 12:46pm

The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.
Wednesday, April 29
6:58 a.m. 6400 block of La. 182; Alarm.
9:16 a.m. 1100 block of Marguerite Street; Complaint.
10:40 a.m. 7200 block of La. 182; Assistance.
1:17 p.m. 900 block of Seventh Street; Disturbance.
1:31 p.m. 500 block of Roderick Street; Theft.
2:09 p.m. 1100 block of Marguerite Street; Suspicious person.
2:19 p.m. 900 block of Short Street; Disturbance.
2:27 p.m. 300 block of Egle Street; Complaint.
2:42 p.m. 900 block of Seventh Street; Theft.
2:59 p.m. 7200 block of La. 182; Complaint.
3:05 p.m. 900 block of Fourth Street; Criminal damage to property.
4:36 p.m. 1400 block of Second Street; Complaint.
4:51 p.m. 600 block of Freret Street; Theft.
5 p.m. Railroad Avenue and Fifth Street; Assistance.
6:27 p.m. 6000 block of La. 182; Accident.
6:55 p.m. 100 block of Mallard Street; Medical emergency.
7:08 p.m. 600 block of Egle Street; Disturbance.
8:15 p.m. 700 block of Arizona Street; Harassment.
9:45 p.m. 900 block of Willard Street; Medical emergency.
10:29 p.m. Keith Street; Suspicious subject/arrest.
Thursday, April 30
12:44 a.m. 500 block of Eighth Street; Medical emergency.
3:14 a.m. 300 block of Egle Street; Suspicious subject.

