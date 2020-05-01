Morgan City police radio logs for April 29

The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.

Wednesday, April 29

6:58 a.m. 6400 block of La. 182; Alarm.

9:16 a.m. 1100 block of Marguerite Street; Complaint.

10:40 a.m. 7200 block of La. 182; Assistance.

1:17 p.m. 900 block of Seventh Street; Disturbance.

1:31 p.m. 500 block of Roderick Street; Theft.

2:09 p.m. 1100 block of Marguerite Street; Suspicious person.

2:19 p.m. 900 block of Short Street; Disturbance.

2:27 p.m. 300 block of Egle Street; Complaint.

2:42 p.m. 900 block of Seventh Street; Theft.

2:59 p.m. 7200 block of La. 182; Complaint.

3:05 p.m. 900 block of Fourth Street; Criminal damage to property.

4:36 p.m. 1400 block of Second Street; Complaint.

4:51 p.m. 600 block of Freret Street; Theft.

5 p.m. Railroad Avenue and Fifth Street; Assistance.

6:27 p.m. 6000 block of La. 182; Accident.

6:55 p.m. 100 block of Mallard Street; Medical emergency.

7:08 p.m. 600 block of Egle Street; Disturbance.

8:15 p.m. 700 block of Arizona Street; Harassment.

9:45 p.m. 900 block of Willard Street; Medical emergency.

10:29 p.m. Keith Street; Suspicious subject/arrest.

Thursday, April 30

12:44 a.m. 500 block of Eighth Street; Medical emergency.

3:14 a.m. 300 block of Egle Street; Suspicious subject.