Morgan City police radio logs for April 28
The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.
Tuesday, April 28
11:10 a.m. 1100 block of Marguerite Street; Complaint.
11:31 a.m. 400 block of Fifth Street; Complaint.
11:48 a.m. 7200 block of La. 182; Complaint.
11:53 a.m. 600 block of Barrow Street; Complaint.
12:07 p.m. Victor II Boulevard and Ida Street; Patrols.
12:15 p.m. Ochsner St. Mary; Complaint.
12:21 p.m. 600 block of Terrebonne Street; Welfare check.
12:49 p.m. Federal Avenue; Utilities.
1:11 p.m. 600 block of Freret Street; Harassment.
1:32 p.m. 900 block of First Street; Animal.
2:31 p.m. 300 block of Glenwood Street; Complaint.
3:11 p.m. Ochsner St. Mary; Complaint.
3:31 p.m. 1400 block of Filmore Street; Complaint.
5:05 p.m. 7500 block of La. 182; Removal of subject.
5:12 p.m. Ochsner St. Mary; Complaint.
6:01 p.m. 500 block of Brashear Avenue; Complaint.
6:08 p.m. 900 block of Garden Street; Theft.
6:25 p.m. U.S. 90 East; Complaint.
6:48 p.m. 300 block of Iowa Street; Complaint.
7:23 p.m. 1100 block of Victor II Boulevard; Alarm.
7:37 p.m. 6300 block of La. 182; Hit and run.
8:11 p.m. 900 block of Ninth Street; Reckless operation.
8:52 p.m. 500 block of Brashear Avenue; Assistance.
9:21 p.m. Sixth and Arenz streets; Assistance.
10:39 p.m. 300 block of Second Street; Stand by.
10:45 p.m. 1400 block of Youngs Road; Medical.