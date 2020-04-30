Article Image Alt Text

Morgan City police radio logs for April 28

Thu, 04/30/2020 - 11:14am

The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.
Tuesday, April 28
11:10 a.m. 1100 block of Marguerite Street; Complaint.
11:31 a.m. 400 block of Fifth Street; Complaint.
11:48 a.m. 7200 block of La. 182; Complaint.
11:53 a.m. 600 block of Barrow Street; Complaint.
12:07 p.m. Victor II Boulevard and Ida Street; Patrols.
12:15 p.m. Ochsner St. Mary; Complaint.
12:21 p.m. 600 block of Terrebonne Street; Welfare check.
12:49 p.m. Federal Avenue; Utilities.
1:11 p.m. 600 block of Freret Street; Harassment.
1:32 p.m. 900 block of First Street; Animal.
2:31 p.m. 300 block of Glenwood Street; Complaint.
3:11 p.m. Ochsner St. Mary; Complaint.
3:31 p.m. 1400 block of Filmore Street; Complaint.
5:05 p.m. 7500 block of La. 182; Removal of subject.
5:12 p.m. Ochsner St. Mary; Complaint.
6:01 p.m. 500 block of Brashear Avenue; Complaint.
6:08 p.m. 900 block of Garden Street; Theft.
6:25 p.m. U.S. 90 East; Complaint.
6:48 p.m. 300 block of Iowa Street; Complaint.
7:23 p.m. 1100 block of Victor II Boulevard; Alarm.
7:37 p.m. 6300 block of La. 182; Hit and run.
8:11 p.m. 900 block of Ninth Street; Reckless operation.
8:52 p.m. 500 block of Brashear Avenue; Assistance.
9:21 p.m. Sixth and Arenz streets; Assistance.
10:39 p.m. 300 block of Second Street; Stand by.
10:45 p.m. 1400 block of Youngs Road; Medical.

