Morgan City police radio logs for April 23-24
The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.
Thursday, April 23
8:42 a.m. 300 block of Egle Street; Theft.
8:56 a.m. 400 block of Louisa Street; Complaint.
11:10 a.m. 1100 block of Marguerite Street; Arrest.
11:15 a.m. 600 block of Fourth Street; Complaint.
11:22 a.m. 1000 block of La. 70; Alarm.
11:25 a.m. 1000 block of Brashear Avenue; Complaint.
11:34 a.m. 400 block of Louisa Street; Complaint.
11:37 a.m. 3200 block of Karen Drive; Animal complaint.
11:40 a.m. 400 block of Louisa Street; Stand by.
11:49 a.m. 600 block of Fourth Street; 911 hang up
2:31 p.m. 300 block of Patton Street; Warrant.
2:42 p.m. Chennault Street; Warrant.
2:52 p.m. 7400 block of La. 182; Juvenile problem.
2:58 p.m. 3000 block of Allison Street; Complaint.
3:02 p.m. 7400 block of La. 182; Warrant.
3:13 p.m. 2300 block of Tupelo Street; Complaint.
3:27 p.m. 300 block of Egle Street; Assistance.
4:04 p.m. 7400 block of La. 182; Juvenile problem.
6:29 p.m. 1600 block of Cottonwood Street; Harassment.
7:34 p.m. 7500 block of La. 182; Shoplifter.
7:36 p.m. Ochsner St. Mary; Assistance.
8:36 p.m. Morgan City Police Department; Harassment.
9:34 p.m. 300 block of Second Street; Complaint.
10:13 p.m. Federal Avenue near Onstead Street; Suspicious person.
10:19 p.m. Ochsner St. Mary; Assistance.
11:32 p.m. 1000 block of Sixth Street; Medical.
Friday, April 24
12:13 a.m. 6400 block of La. 182; Alarm.
1:56 a.m. 1600 block of La. 70; Medical.
2:18 a.m. Poncio Street; Suspicious person.