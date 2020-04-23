Morgan City police radio logs for April 21-22
The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.
Tuesday, April 21
5:51 a.m. 1500 block of Nevada Street; Alarm.
8:44 a.m. 800 block of Victor II Boulevard; Officer stand by.
8:54 a.m. 400 block of Levee Road; Suspicious person.
9:24 a.m. 1100 block of Marguerite Street; Disturbance.
2:11 p.m. 300 block of Egle Street; Complaint.
6:17 p.m. 1700 block of Sixth Street; Complaint.
7:14 p.m. 600 block of Freret Street; Disturbance.
7:16 p.m. 700 block of Terrebonne Street; Complalint.
7:32 p.m. 500 block of Brashear Avenue; Disturbance.
8:18 p.m. 600 block of Fourth Street; Complaint.
8:33 p.m. 600 block of Brashear Avenue; Remove subject.
10:20 p.m. 400 block of Onstead Street; Suspicious subject.
10:46 p.m. 1100 block of Marguerite Street; Assist.
Wednesday, April 22
12:23 a.m. 300 block of Franklin Street; Welfare concern.
4:12 a.m. 2400 block of Cypress Street; 911 hang up call.
4:57 a.m. 100 block of Youngs Road; Alarm.