Morgan City police radio logs for April 19-20
The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.
Sunday, April 19
6:52 a.m. 1000 block of Brashear Avenue; Disturbance.
7:03 a.m. 3200 block of Susan Drive; Medical.
7:31 a.m. 6400 block of La. 182; Alarm.
7:54 a.m. 300 block of Chennault Street; Burglary.
7:55 a.m. 1000 block of Eighth Street; Medical.
8:36 a.m. Federal Avenue and Duke Street; Assistance.
8:39 a.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Civil.
10:11 a.m. 1000 block of Levee Road; Disturbance.
11:34 a.m. 200 block of Chennault Street; Medical.
11:48 a.m. 2300 block of La. 70; Theft.
12:04 p.m. 6600 block of La. 182; Complaint.
1:05 p.m. 7200 block of La. 182; Complaint.
1:11 p.m. Florida Street; Civil.
2:43 p.m. 2400 block of Apple Street; Complaint.
3:49 p.m. 500 block of Orange Street; Loud music.
4:12 p.m. 6800 block of La. 182; Alarm.
4:20 p.m. La. 182; Complaint.
4:28 p.m. 7000 block of Railroad Avenue; Animal complaint.
4:49 p.m. 2400 block of Cypress Street; Animal complaint.
6:02 p.m. Onstead and North First Street; Complaint.
8:00 p.m. 1900 block of Sixth Street; Alarm.
8:37 p.m. 1500 block of Cedar Street; Medical.
10:36 p.m. 7300 block of La. 182; Alarm.
Monday, April 20
1:52 a.m. 400 block of Lawrence Street; Medical.