Morgan City police radio logs for April 19-20

The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.

Sunday, April 19

6:52 a.m. 1000 block of Brashear Avenue; Disturbance.

7:03 a.m. 3200 block of Susan Drive; Medical.

7:31 a.m. 6400 block of La. 182; Alarm.

7:54 a.m. 300 block of Chennault Street; Burglary.

7:55 a.m. 1000 block of Eighth Street; Medical.

8:36 a.m. Federal Avenue and Duke Street; Assistance.

8:39 a.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Civil.

10:11 a.m. 1000 block of Levee Road; Disturbance.

11:34 a.m. 200 block of Chennault Street; Medical.

11:48 a.m. 2300 block of La. 70; Theft.

12:04 p.m. 6600 block of La. 182; Complaint.

1:05 p.m. 7200 block of La. 182; Complaint.

1:11 p.m. Florida Street; Civil.

2:43 p.m. 2400 block of Apple Street; Complaint.

3:49 p.m. 500 block of Orange Street; Loud music.

4:12 p.m. 6800 block of La. 182; Alarm.

4:20 p.m. La. 182; Complaint.

4:28 p.m. 7000 block of Railroad Avenue; Animal complaint.

4:49 p.m. 2400 block of Cypress Street; Animal complaint.

6:02 p.m. Onstead and North First Street; Complaint.

8:00 p.m. 1900 block of Sixth Street; Alarm.

8:37 p.m. 1500 block of Cedar Street; Medical.

10:36 p.m. 7300 block of La. 182; Alarm.

Monday, April 20

1:52 a.m. 400 block of Lawrence Street; Medical.