Morgan City police radio logs for April 13

The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.

Monday, April 13

5:36 a.m. 600 block of Front Street; Utility.

5:51 a.m. Veterans Boulevard; Suspicious subject.

7:59 a.m. 500 block of General MacArthur Street; Criminal damage to property.

8:20 a.m. Third and Greenwood streets; Stalled vehicle.

8:38 a.m. 600 block of Terrebonne Street; Removal of subject.

8:47 a.m. 7200 block of La. 182; Theft.

9:53 a.m. 500 block of Brashear Avenue; Disturbance.

10:25 a.m. 600 block of Marshall Street; Theft.

11:25 a.m. 300 block of Grizzaffi Street; Arrest.

11:39 a.m. 3000 block of Allison Street; Civil.

12:38 p.m. 1600 block of Federal Avenue; Theft.

2:27 p.m. 2000 block of Allison Street; Utility.

3:06 p.m. 500 block of Freret Street; Civil.

4:04 p.m. 500 block of Orange Street; Complaint.

6:02 p.m. 1200 block of Fig Street; Complaint.

6:30 p.m. 6000 block of La. 182; Accident.

7:00 p.m. Bowman Street; Complaint.

7:27 p.m. 1200 block of Fig Street; Complaint.

8:04 p.m. Sixth near Marguerite streets; Juvenile problem.

8:06 p.m. 300 block of Glenwood Street; Welfare check.

9:54 p.m. 200 block of Second Street; Complaint.