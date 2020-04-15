Article Image Alt Text

Morgan City police radio logs for April 13

Wed, 04/15/2020 - 12:43pm

The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.
Monday, April 13
5:36 a.m. 600 block of Front Street; Utility.
5:51 a.m. Veterans Boulevard; Suspicious subject.
7:59 a.m. 500 block of General MacArthur Street; Criminal damage to property.
8:20 a.m. Third and Greenwood streets; Stalled vehicle.
8:38 a.m. 600 block of Terrebonne Street; Removal of subject.
8:47 a.m. 7200 block of La. 182; Theft.
9:53 a.m. 500 block of Brashear Avenue; Disturbance.
10:25 a.m. 600 block of Marshall Street; Theft.
11:25 a.m. 300 block of Grizzaffi Street; Arrest.
11:39 a.m. 3000 block of Allison Street; Civil.
12:38 p.m. 1600 block of Federal Avenue; Theft.
2:27 p.m. 2000 block of Allison Street; Utility.
3:06 p.m. 500 block of Freret Street; Civil.
4:04 p.m. 500 block of Orange Street; Complaint.
6:02 p.m. 1200 block of Fig Street; Complaint.
6:30 p.m. 6000 block of La. 182; Accident.
7:00 p.m. Bowman Street; Complaint.
7:27 p.m. 1200 block of Fig Street; Complaint.
8:04 p.m. Sixth near Marguerite streets; Juvenile problem.
8:06 p.m. 300 block of Glenwood Street; Welfare check.
9:54 p.m. 200 block of Second Street; Complaint.

