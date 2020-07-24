Morgan City police make arrests for paraphernalia, resisting officer

Staff Report

Morgan City police arrested three men Wednesday, one on a drug paraphernalia charge and two on resisting arrest charges, Police Chief James F. Blair said.

—Tyus Tremaine Jones, 21, Tupelo Street, Morgan City, was arrested at 4:38 p.m. Wednesday on charges of general speed law, turning movements and required signals and resisting an officer.

—Tyson T. Jones, 19, Tupelo Street, Morgan City, was arrested at 4:38 p.m. Wednesday on charges of resisting an officer and on a warrant for aggravated assault.

—Ronnell Williams, 21, Joseph Street, Morgan City, was arrested at 4:41 p.m. Wednesday on a charge of possession of drug paraphernalia.

Investigators with the Morgan City Police Department Narcotics Division conducted a traffic stop in the area of Federal Avenue and Onstead Street The driver was identified as Tyus T. Jones, along with his two passengers, Tyson Jones, and Williams.

During the traffic stop, Tyus Jones and Tyson Jones resisted officers and were placed under arrest. Williams was found in possession of drug paraphernalia and placed under arrest. Tyus Jones, Tyson Jones, and Williams were transported to the Morgan City Police Department for booking and incarceration.

Once at the Morgan City Police Department, Tyson Jones was charged with a warrant held by the Morgan City Police Department for aggravated assualt on an officer stemming from an incident on June 6.

St. Mary Parish Sheriff Blaise Smith reported these arrests:

—Bobby D’Angelo Jackson, 32, Welch Road, Franklin, was arrested at 12:52 p.m. Wednesday on charges of theft and disturbing the peace in a violent and tumultuous manner. No bail has been set.

—Zacharia M. Robertson, 25, Chopin Street, Lafayette, was arrested at 1:15 p.m. Wednesday on a warrant for failure to appear on the charge of possession of marijuana. Robertson was released on a $750 bond.

Assumption Parish Sheriff Leland Falcon reports this arrest:

— Tyler Joseph Davis, 23, Natalie Drive, Patterson, was arrested Wednesday on charges of second-degree battery and disturbing the peace.

On July 21, 2019, in Pierre Part, deputies were dispatched to a local establishment in reference to a disturbance.

Deputies made contact with the victim, who advised that Davis had suddenly attacked him, punching him repeatedly in the face.

Deputies observed injuries to the victim requiring immediate medical attention. The injured party was transported by ambulance to a local hospital for advanced trauma treatment.

Investigating deputies requested and were granted arrest warrants for Davis. The suspect was entered into the National Crime Database.

On Wednesday, Tyler Joseph Davis was arrested on a traffic stop by deputies west of Labadieville.

Davis was booked into the Assumption Parish Detention Center pending a bond hearing.