Morgan City police make arrest in sexual assault

Staff Report

A Berwick man was arrested Wednesday and booked on a sexual assault charge, Morgan City Police Chief James F. Blair said.

—Chris Toups, 40, First Street, Berwick, was arrested 11:34 a.m. Wednesday on a charge of third-degree rape.

Toups was arrested after detectives received a complaint of a sexual assault in which Toups was identified as the suspect. Toups was located by detectives and after their investigation, Toups was placed under arrest and booked into the Morgan City Police Department.

Blair also reported this arrest:

—David Francois, 48, Sixth Street, Morgan City, was arrested at 8:40 p.m. Wednesday on an Assumption Parish fugitive warrant and on Morgan City warrants for failure to appear on charges of remaining after forbidden, simple battery and resisting an officer.

Francois was stopped for a traffic violation. While speaking with Francois, the officer learned that he had several outstanding warrants for his arrest from City Court of Morgan City. Francois was placed under arrest and transported to the Morgan City Police Department for booking.

St. Mary Parish Sheriff Blaise Smith reported these arrests:

—Jeffrey Lee Vasold Jr., 34, Second Street, Morgan City, was arrested at 4:46 p.m. on a charge of theft. Vasold was released on a summons to appear Oct. 22.

—Karen Duval Ledet, 43, Tyler Balard Road, Walker, was arrested at 3:21 p.m. Wednesday on a warrant for failure to appear on the charge of possession of methamphetamines. Ledet was released on her own recognizance.

—Jessica Paige Dinger, 32, Aucoin Street, Morgan City, was arrested at 3:25 p.m. Wednesday on two warrants for failure to appear on the charge of theft. Dinger was released on a summons to appear Oct. 22.

—Lee Shawn Washington, 51, Merchant Boulevard, Lafayette, was arrested at 10:20 p.m. Wednesday on a warrant for failure to appear on the charge of criminal neglect of family. Bail was set at $16,888.04.

Assumption Parish Sheriff Leland Falcon reports these arrests:

—Ronnie Eugene Jarvis, 37, Sagona Road, Donaldsonville, was arrested Tuesday on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, license plate required and driving on a roadway laned for traffic.

An I.C.E. assigned deputy observed a westbound vehicle near Bayou Corne late Tuesday exhibiting multiple traffic violations and executed a stop of the violator vehicle.

The deputy made contact with the driver, Jarvis.

During the interview, the deputy noted that Jarvis displayed signs consistent with illegal drug activity.

At some point, the deputy requested and was granted permission to search the vehicle. During the search process, quantities of assorted paraphernalia, marijuana and methamphetamine was seized.

Jarvis was arrested and booked into the Assumption Parish Detention Center with bond set at $5,000.

—Dominic Anatole Mitchell, 19, Pond Drive, Bayou L’Ourse, was arrested Tuesday on charges of improper lane usage, possession of a firearm in the presence of controlled dangerous substances, possession of a stolen firearm and possession with intent to distribute Alprazolam.

— Jeremiah Thomas Singleton, 18, Friendship Alley, Morgan City, was arrested Tuesday possession of a stolen firearm and possession with intent to distribute Alprazolam.

A uniformed patrol deputy observed a vehicle on La. 662 near Bayou L’Ourse commit a traffic violation and conducted a stop of the vehicle.

The deputy made contact with the driver, now identified as Mitchell and one passenger, Singleton. Prior to the stop, the suspects threw a package which was recovered and found to be Alprazolam.

During the interview process, the suspects exhibited signs consistent with illegal drug activity.

At some point, deputies searched the vehicle in question and seized a firearm which had been reported stolen.

Both suspects were arrested.

Mitchell was booked into the Assumption Parish Detention Center with bond set at $20,000.

Singleton was booked with a bond set at $20,000

— Jeffrey Blaine Lodrigue, 29, Second Street, Berwick, was arrested Tuesday on charges of possession of marijuana, possession of heroin and possession of drug paraphernalia.

An I.C.E. assigned deputy, working special operations, observed a vehicle commit a traffic violation on La. 662 in Bayou L’Ourse.

The deputy conducted a stop of the vehicle and identified the driver as well as two other occupants, one being Lodrigue.

The deputy conducted a walk-around of the vehicle and noted a large bulge in Lodrigue’s pants. After confronting Lodrigue, it was determined that the bulge was a package containing a vast assortment of drug paraphernalia as well as marijuana and a quantity of heroin.

Lodrigue was arrested and booked into the Assumption Parish Detention Center with bond set at $5,000.