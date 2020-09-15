Morgan City police look for runaway boy

Morgan City Police Department is currently seeking public assistance in locating a 14-year-old Logan Stevens of Morgan City. Logan has been reported as a runaway juvenile with the Morgan City Police Department.

He was last seen wearing a yellow T-shirt, gray shorts with a black stripe, and black tennis shoes at the intersection of Allison St. and Justa St. in Morgan City on September 14, 2020. Logan may have left Morgan City and may be in Patterson, LA.

Chief James F. Blair is requesting anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Logan Stevens call the Morgan City Police Department or call 9-1-1. Tipsters also can leave tips on our web page at www.morgancitypolice.org, or they can send a tip to our Facebook Messenger.