Morgan City police investigate armed robbery

Morgan City police are investigating an armed robbery that occurred about 4:30 p.m. Thursday at a business on 8th Street in Morgan City. Initial reports indicate two armed individuals entered the business committing an armed robbery before fleeing the scene in a dark color Nissan passenger car with dark color rims. Investigators believe the two suspects involved are either light complected Hispanic or African-American males, a news release said.

The Morgan City Police Department is seeking public assistance and urging witnesses to call the Morgan City Police Department with information at 985-380-4605