Morgan City man faces sex crime charges

(Editor’s Note: The charges listed here and the narratives that go with them are provided by the police agencies that made the arrests. Guilt or innocence has not been determined in court.)

Staff Report

The Morgan City Police Department thanked the public for information that led to the arrest of a Federal Avenue man Tuesday on charges of sex crimes involving a juvenile.

Morgan City

Police Chief James F. Blair reported these arrests:

--Paul Larue Cleveland, 40, Federal Avenue, Morgan City, was arrested at 5:05 p.m. Tuesday on a warrant for indecent behavior with a juvenile and aggravated crime against nature.

The warrant stems from a complaint filed with the Morgan City Police Department on Aug. 24. During the investigation, investigators were able to obtain an arrest warrant for Cleveland's arrest.

On Tuesday, investigators located Cleveland at an address on Federal Avenue. He was placed under arrest and was transported to the Morgan City Police Department for booking and incarceration.

--Sherry Thibodeaux, 38, Holly Road, Labadieville, was arrested at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday on a charge of simple battery.

--Lacey Marie Fabre, 28, Wren Street, Morgan City, was arrested at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday on a charge of simple battery.

Thibodeaux and Fabre were involved in a physical altercation while incarcerated in the Morgan City Jail. Thibodaux and Fabre were booked for simple battery and incarcerated in the Morgan City Jail.

--David Royal Brown, 56, Youngs Road, Morgan City, was arrested at 5:05 p.m. Tuesday on charges of operating a vehicle with a suspended license and possession of an alcoholic beverage in a motor vehicle.

An officer on patrol observed a traffic violation in the area of Second Street and Wise Street. A traffic stop was conducted, and the driver was identified as Brown.

A computer check revealed his driver’s license was under suspension. The officer also observed an open alcoholic beverage in the vehicle during the traffic stop. He was placed under arrest and transferred to the Morgan City Police Department for booking and incarceration.

St. Mary

Sheriff Blaise Smith reported these arrests:

--Seth A. Segura, 29, New Iberia, was arrested at 3:39 p.m. Tuesday on charges of possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of Schedule II drugs. Bail has not been set.

--Joseph Anthony Acosta, 38, Morgan City, was arrested at 4:20 p.m. Tuesday on a warrant for failure to appear on the charge of attempted theft of less than $1,000. Acosta was released on a summons to appear April 27.

Assumption

Sheriff Leland Falcon reported these arrests:

--Jonquel Marshall, 21, La. 1003, Belle Rose, was arrested Monday on a warrant for a parole violation.

Marshall is on parole for a felony conviction from 2018.

As a result of his conviction and subsequent release from incarceration, Marshall was required to comply with certain conditions of which he failed to do.

The Department of Corrections probation/parole division issued a warrant for Marshall’s arrest.

Marshall was arrested and booked into the Assumption Parish Detention Center on Monday on a warrant for and remains incarcerated without bond.

--Ryan P. Prejeant, 39, Shadow Wood Drive, Haughton, was arrested Monday on charges of driver must be licensed, obstruction of justice, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and headlights required.

A uniformed patrol deputy observed a vehicle commit a traffic violation and executed a stop of that vehicle south of Napoleonville.

The driver, now identified as Prejeant, was interviewed and acknowledged a quantity of suspected marijuana in the suspect vehicle. That marijuana was located and Prejeant was arrested. Deputies also seized a quantity of methamphetamine.

At the conclusion of the investigation, Prejeant was booked into the Assumption Parish Detention Center with a bond set at $21,000.

--Devonne Wayne White, 19, Bertrand Street, Napoleonville, was arrested Tuesday on charges of speeding; flight from an officer; possession of marijuana (first offense) and methamphetamine; possession of drug paraphernalia, use of multibeam road lighting equipment and obstruction of justice.

An I.C.E.-assigned deputy observed a northbound vehicle on La. 1 commit multiple traffic violations and proceeded to stop the vehicle. The suspect vehicle continued on for some distance. When the suspect vehicle stopped, the front seat passenger ran off on foot.

The deputy made contact with the driver, now identified as White. The I.C.E. deputy observed suspected marijuana.

White was detained. A subsequent search of the vehicle yielded marijuana, methamphetamine and assorted paraphernalia.

White was arrested and booked into the Assumption Parish Detention Center with a bond set at $30,000.

As a result of continued investigation, the suspect who fled was identified as Jalon Davon Braxton, 22, of St. James.

Warrants have been obtained for his arrest on charges of resisting an officer and possession of marijuana.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Jalon Davon Braxton are urged to contact the Sheriff’s Office at 985-369-2912.

Franklin

Police Chief Morris Beverly reported this arrest:

--Gary Jones, 53, Ibert Street, Franklin, was arrested oat 4:03 p.m. Tuesday on the charges of criminal trespassing and possession of drug paraphernalia. Jones was booked, processed, and released on a $2,000 bond.