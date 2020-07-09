Morgan City man arrested on theft and drug charges

Staff Report

A Morgan City man has been accused of theft and arrested on drug-related warrants, St. Mary Parish Sheriff Blaise Smith said.

—Phil Kenneth Lodrigue Jr., 40, Breezy Acres Lane, Morgan City, was arrested at 4:26 p.m. Tuesday on a theft charge and on three warrants for failure to appear on the charges of possession of methamphetamine and marijuana with intent to distribute, simple burglary, theft and unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling.

No bail has been set.

Morgan City Police Chief James F. Blair reported these arrests:

—Meghan Cheramie, 28, Park Road, Morgan City, was arrested Tuesday on warrants for possession of methamphetamine and Alprazolam, resisting an officer, child desertion and violation of the Uniform Controlled Dangerous Substance Law (drug-free zone).

Cheramie, who was arrested Friday, was booked on warrants from a July 2 complaint in which she fled from officers as they were investigating a narcotics complaint. Cheramie had given officers a false name before she fled. Cheramie was booked into the Morgan City Police Department.

—Christopher Adams, 39, Roderick Street, Morgan City, was arrested at 7:51 p.m. Tuesday on a St. Martin Parish warrant for burglary.

Officers with the Morgan City Police Department located Adams and arrested him on a warrant from St. Martin Parish for burglary.

Adams was booked into the Morgan City Police Department jail awaiting transfer to St. Martin Parish.

Berwick Police Chief David Leonard reported these arrests:

—Timothy Collier Jr., 21, Honey Lane, Morgan City, was arrested at 7:19 p.m. Monday on charges of possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia and on a Berwick warrant for disturbing the peace.

About 7:07 p.m. Monday, Berwick officers responded to the area near the police department in reference to a male subject walking in the roadway and not moving out the way for traffic. They located a male subject identified as Collier.

It was learned that Collier had an active warrant through Berwick P.D. and was placed under arrest. During the arrest, he was searched and found to be in possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia. Collier was transported to the Berwick Jail where he was booked on the charges. He is currently still incarcerated on a $3,500.00 bond

—Samantha Williams, 31, California Street, Berwick, was arrested at 1:26 p.m. Tuesday on a Berwick warrant for third-offense disturbing the peace.

About 1:26 p.m. Tuesday, Williams walked into the Berwick Police Department to turn herself in on an active warrant that the Berwick Police Department held for her arrest. She was placed under arrest and booked on the warrant. She was later released on a $216 cash bond.

Assumption Parish Sheriff Leland Falcon reported these arrests:

—Sierra M. Sam, 33, Leo Drive, Patterson, was arrested Tuesday on charges of hit and run driving and aggravated battery with a dangerous weapon in connection with a June 13 incident near Labadieville.

Deputies were called to a business establishment parking lot in connection with an apparent domestic incident.

Deputies made contact with the complainant, who indicated that he was a third and unrelated party to the incident, but was a witness. The subject advised that he observed a female driving a car and intentionally running into a man in the parking lot, then backing over the man again.

The deputy was able to make contact with all parties and established probable cause to believe that a crime had been committed and that Sam was the violator.

On June 15, deputies filed for and were granted warrants charging Sam with multiple offenses.

On Tuesday, St. Mary Parish authorities were able to arrest Sam. The accused was transported to and booked into the Assumption Parish Detention Center pending a bond hearing.

—Jimmy P. Blanchard, 60, Gary Street, Pierre Part, was arrested Tuesday on charges of third-offense driving while intoxicated, aggravated battery with a dangerous weapon, failure to appear (resisting an officer, hit and run), two counts of simple criminal damage to property, two counts of reckless operation of a motor vehicle, driving on roadway laned for traffic, two counts of resisting an officer by force or violence, aggravated flight from an officer, and aggravated assault with motor vehicle upon a peace officer.

A uniformed patrol officer observed a vehicle westbound on La. 70 commit a traffic violation and initiated a traffic stop.

The violator stopped, and while the deputy was interviewing him, the suspect drove off. The deputy pursued the violator whom he suspected of being intoxicated.

The suspect was eventually stopped and, after a brief struggle with deputies, was arrested.

Blanchard was booked into the Assumption Parish Detention Center and remains incarcerated with bond set at $90,100.