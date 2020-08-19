Morgan City man arrested Monday for possession of meth

A Morgan City man was arrested Monday afternoon for possession of methamphetamine following a traffic stop.

Morgan City Police arrested Gregory Scott Free, 36, of Egle Street in Morgan City at 5:32 p.m. and also charged him with expired license plate, driving under suspension and a warrant for contempt of court, Chief James Blair said.

An officer conducted a traffic stop after observing a traffic violation in the U.S. 90 area, and a computer check revealed that Free’s driver’s license was under suspension. Suspected methamphetamine also was found in Free’s possession.

Free was arrested and transported to the Morgan City Police Department for booking and incarceration.

Blair also reported the following arrest:

—Herman L. Sonnier Jr., 52, David Road, Bayou Vista, was arrested Monday at 7:55 p.m. on a warrant for failure to appear.

Following a traffic stop, officers came into contact with Sonnier, and a warrant check revealed the City Court of Morgan City held an active warrant for his arrest.

He was arrested and transported to the Morgan City Police Department for booking and incarceration.

St. Mary Parish Sheriff Blaise Smith reported the following arrests:

—Cedric Nathan Anders, 31, Bogen Lane, Centerville, was arrested Monday at 12:13 p.m. for domestic abuse battery and criminal damage to property. Anders also was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear on the charge of criminal mischief.

No bail has been set.

—Selena Percle, 22, Sydney Jo Lane, Berwick, was arrested Monday at 2:48 p.m. on a warrant for failure to appear on the charge of possession of marijuana.

Percle was released on a summons to appear Nov. 2.