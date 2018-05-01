Morgan City man arrested on molestation charge

A Morgan City man has been arrested and accused of molesting a juvenile, city police say.

Miguel Diaz, 52, of Terrebonne Street was booked here on a charge of molestation of a juvenile at 9:36 a.m. Monday. He had been arrested in Scott with the assistance of police in that city.

Morgan City Police Department detectives began their investigation into a report of molestation March 29, the department said. They received information that Diaz was in Scott on Saturday. He was held at the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center until he could be brought back to the Morgan City Jail.

Diaz, who police say is undocumented, is awaiting detainers from Immigration Criminal Enforcement.