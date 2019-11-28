Article Image Alt Text

The Romaire Christmas display features alligators, with crawfish for antlers, drawing Santa's shrimp boat sleigh.

Little Abigal Nieman, held by her father Mike, pulls the switch that lit the lights on the Spirit of Morgan City.

Lee Romaire was on hand to see his creation unveiled for the second year.

Balin McNally, 5, and Natalie McNally, 7, talk to Mr. and Mrs. Santa Claus.

Morgan City lights up the town

Thu, 11/28/2019 - 8:46pm

Morgan City residents gathered Thursday night around the Spirit of Morgan City shrimp boat for the annual Christmas lighting ceremony. The annual tradition goes back years, but has taken on special air the last couple of years thanks to the display created by a media artist Lee Romaire, a Morgan City native.

The Daily Review/Bill Decker

