Morgan City High Students of the Month

Wed, 09/18/2019 - 10:41am

Morgan City High School 's Students of the Month for August were recently selected. They are senior Austin Blair, junior Tia Estay, sophomore Cynthia Zavala and freshman Tri Lam.

