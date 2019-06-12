Alissa Julien was presented an H&B Young Foundation Scholarship valued at $12,000 over a four-year period. Alissa is the daughter of Melissa Poole and Joseph Julien.
.
Kevin Ramirez was presented an H&B Young Foundation Scholarship valued at $6,000 over four years. Kevin is is the son of Adalinda Mondragon and Bernardo Osorio.
Laney Reyes was presented an H&B Young Foundation Scholarship valued at $6,000 over four years. Laney is the wife of Joel Reyes and the daughter of Amy and Rosendo Ponce-Mata.
Sarah Sierra was presented an H&B Young Foundation Scholarship valued at $6,000 over four years. Sarah is the daughter of Melanie Coleman and Paul Sierra.
Rasta Johnson was an presented an H&B Young Foundation Scholarship valued at $6,000 over four years. Rasta is the daughter of Denise and Heath Johnson.
Gabrielle Soileau was presented an H&B Young Foundation Scholarship valued at $3,000 over two years. Gabrielle is the daughter of Kelly Hamilton and John Soileau Jr.
Harley Voisin was presented an H&B Young Foundation Scholarship valued at $3,000 over two years. Harley is the daughter of Sabrina Acosta and Paul Voisin Jr.
The Ann Dangerfield Scholarship was presented to Rochelle Bergeron. The scholarship is a one-time award valued at $500. Rochelle is the daughter of Florina and John Bergeron.
Morgan City High School scholarships
Morgan City High School presented scholarships at commencement May 17. Recipients are shown with Principal Mickey Fabre. The photos are by Wade Gussman.