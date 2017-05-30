Morgan City High scholarships

Jennifer Tran, a 2017 MCHS graduate, was presented the H & B Young Foundation Scholarship on May 19 during the school's graduation ceremony. The scholarship is valued at $12,000 over a four-year period. She is the daughter of Phung Tran and Luu Dung. Presenting the scholarship to Tran was Principal Mickey Fabre III.
Cassie Aloisio was presented the second H&B Young Foundation Scholarship by Principal Fabre. She is the daughter of Anna and Mico Aloisio. Her scholarship is valued at $6,000 over a four-year period.
Christopher Gros won the third H & B Young Foundation Scholarship May 19. The scholarship is valued at $6,000 over a four-year period. Gros is the son of Carmen Gros and the late Christopher Gros. Fabre presented the scholarship.
The Ann Dangerfield Scholarship was presented to Twanna LeBeau during the Morgan City High School graduation. The scholarship is a one-time award valued at $500. LeBeau is the daughter of Tameka and Isaac Huntley.
