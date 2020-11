Morgan City High homecoming proclaimed

Submitted Photo

Mayor Frank "Boo" Grizzaffi recently signed a proclamation for Morgan City High's homecoming week this week. Homecoming court members were present for the signing. Shown, front row from left: Braylyn Pierce, Hailee Madise, Faith Bailey, Grizzaffi, Haylie Crappell, Anayah Burden and Paytin Taylor. Back row: Hannah LaCoste, Jordyn Nesbitt, Dru Fraley, Dalayshia Green, Tia Estay, Madeline Albritton, Mary Frances Vincent, Iesha Huntley, Brynn Stephens, Asia Washington and Emma LaCoste.