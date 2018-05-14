The Daily Review/Diane Miller Fears
Morgan City High School graduates listen and share smiles as fellow grad Fernando Torres-Arroyo tells of his journey to graduation and his hopes for the future.
Austin Navarro wasn’t just presented the Principal’s Award Friday night during Morgan City High School’s graduation ceremony at the Morgan City Municipal Auditorium; he was also presented the principal’s watch. Principal Mikey Fabre made the presentation after an anecdote about how the two always compared watches and the recent disappearance of Austin’s watch.
Phones were out and last minute photos taken in the Morgan City Municipal Auditorium concourse Friday night as Morgan City High School graduates awaited their final walk together to receive diplomas.
Morgan City High commencement
Morgan City High seniors graduated Friday at Morgan City Municipal Auditorium.