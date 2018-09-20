Morgan City High collects yearbooks to correct 'loser' quote

Morgan City High School is busy collecting its 2018 yearbooks to correct a mistake that labels a graduating senior as a “loser.”

The school put out a request on its Facebook page, asking yearbook owners to return their books and saying the school needs “a huge favor!”

“We have contacted our yearbook representative and the company is willing to make the correction,” the message on Facebook says. “However, we have given out many yearbooks. We need for everyone to bring their yearbooks back to the school so that we can have the mistake corrected. We are asking that everyone return the books back to us by Friday afternoon.”

The mistake appeared under a photo of Mia Bourgeois, a Morgan City High graduate who is now a student at Nicholls State. Instead of the quote Bourgeois chose, the caption under her photo reads, “Nobody would guess anything because I’m a loser.”

"I just want to thank everyone who's supported me and stood up for me,” Bourgeois said on her Facebook page. “I would not been able to have the strength I have now without you all. I won't let this hate consume me, I'm better than that. Thank you so much.”

And, Bourgeois wrote, “thank you Morgan City High School and the year book committee for not only scraping the quote I chose, but replacing it with something so ugly. Glad to know how everyone feels about me.”

The school’s Facebook post says the corrections will be made Monday and the books will be returned to their owners Tuesday. The post cautions book owners to make sure their names are in their books to make sure they get returned properly.