Morgan City expected to dodge major impacts of Laura

Morgan City is projected to dodge major impacts of Hurricane Laura, Mayor Frank “Boo” Grizzaffi told the council during its monthly meeting Tuesday at the Morgan City Municipal Auditorium.

Grizzaffi said the city is prepared for the storm, which is expected to bring storm surge of 5-7 feet and some wind. The city also is expected to receive rain, which Grizzaffi said isn’t a concern.

“We’re more than capable of handling that, so I think we’re in pretty good shape,” Grizzaffi said. “We’re blessed that we won’t have to deal with the ferocity of what this storm is going to bring somebody else. We pray for them, but we’re lucky it’s not us.”

The storm is expected to make landfall near the state line with Texas.

Grizzaffi also said Republic Services will be running its regular routes Wednesday, while the mayor said he will check to make sure the other routes this week were run, too.

Also during Tuesday’s meeting, the council unanimously adopted its millage ordinance levying the 2-mill operation and maintenance tax for the Morgan City Municipal Auditorium. The voters approved the 10-year tax renewal on Aug. 15. It will generate $786,000 per year.