The winners in the 2-year-old and under division are first, Remy Stanzione; second, Tallulah Giroir; and third, Laykin Cothron. (Submitted)

Winners in the 3-PreK division are first, Diangelo Ruffin; second, Brooklyn Fuselier; and third, Jenesis Gonzalez. (Submitted)

Winners in the basket decorating competition are first, Keyle Moreau; second, Elliot Anslem; and third, Ava Courville. (Submitted)

Winners in the kindergarten division are first, Rico Grogan; second, Gerald Corado; and third, Marcos Suazo. (Submitted)

Morgan City egg hunt awards

Fri, 04/12/2019 - 10:36am

The city of Morgan City held its annual East Egg Hunt Wednesday at Lawrence Park and presented awards after the hunt.

