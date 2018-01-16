Morgan City court closed Wednesday

Due to the weather, all 6th Ward Morgan City Court services will be canceled Wednesday. Personnel with the city court will make contact with all to reschedule at a later date, according to Morgan City police.

If you have any questions, contact the Morgan City Court at 985-384-2718.

The civil and administrative offices of the St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office in Franklin and Morgan City closed at 2 p.m. Tuesday and remain closed Wednesday.