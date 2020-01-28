Morgan City Council will pick mayor pro tem

Staff Report

The Morgan City Council will pick its mayor pro tem Tuesday, finalize a call for a property tax renewal, and hear about plans for fundraisers and entertainment events.

The council meets at 6 p.m. at the Morgan City Court on La. 182 East.

Councilman Tim Hymel has served as mayor pro tem for the last year.

The property tax renewal is for 2 mills that pay for operation, maintenance and improvements at Morgan City Municipal Auditorium. The renewal would be for 10 years and would be on the May 9 ballot. A resolution setting the election is on the council agenda.

A mill is 1/10th of a cent of tax applied to each dollar off assessed valuation. Residential property is assessed at 10% of the market value. City taxes are not subject to Louisiana’s homestead exemption.

Also Tuesday, the council will hear about:

—Rhythms on the River, the springtime live music event in downtown Morgan City.

Bonnie Knobloch of Café JoJo’s will ask permission for Rhythms to be held 6:30-9:30 p.m. Fridays April 17-June 12.

She’s also asking the city to block Front Street from Everett to Freret 4:30-10:30 p.m. on Rhythm nights.

—Main Street Director Beth Portero will talk about another downtown event, the Basin Brew Fest, which is scheduled for March 21.

The event showcases Louisiana-brewed beers and raises money for Lawrence Park.

—The Krewe of Dionysus is seeking permission to run its annual Irish Italian Parade, scheduled for March 14.

—Troy LaRive will ask permission for American Legion Post 242 to run a can shake 9 a.m.-1 p.m. April 4 at the red lights under the U.S. 90 overpass. The proceeds go to the veterans organization.

Also on the agenda, Port of Morgan City Director Raymond “Mac” Wade is scheduled to make a report.

At Wednesday’s Parish Council meeting, Wade talked about progress on a $5 million rail enhancement project at the port.

The port is living through good times and bad. Lots of dredging has been improving important commercial waterways here.

But the port is still dealing with the effects of the 2018-19 floods and the shoaling they left behind.

This story has been changed to correctly identify the outgoing mayor pro tem.