Morgan City Council will introduce budget ordinance

The Morgan City mayor and City Council will have their monthly meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Morgan City Municipal Auditorium.

Tuesday’s meeting will include the first reading of the city’s 2021 budget ordinance.

Agenda items also include resolutions for Red Ribbon Week and declaration of the results of a special election.

Guests will be Bo Duhé, candidate for re-election for 16th Judicial District attorney; Keith Thibodeaux, candidate for 16th Judicial District judge Division “F”; and Kevin Voisin, candidate for Morgan City mayor.

There also will be a resolution of respect for James O’Neal “Coach Jimmy” Johnson Sr.