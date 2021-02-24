Morgan City Council targets abandoned houses for demolition

Two Morgan City homes were condemned for demolition by the City Council, while any action on a third home was tabled for 30 days.

A home at 107 Oak St. and another at 514 Federal Ave. will be demolished, while owners of property at 1330 Oil Tank Alley will be given 30 days to present plans of action for repair work.

The Oak Street home is in violation of city ordinances and city Compliance Officer Peter Lawton said in a letter to owner Diedra G. Charles of Morgan City last month that the structure is “unsecure and is deemed unsafe due to the deteriorating exterior façade.”

He said it has been in its bad condition since 2016. Lawton said he has talked to the owners, who have said they are fixing it up, but no progress ever has been made.

Councilman Ron Bias said complaints have come in from that area about the property.

The Federal Avenue property is in violation of the city code of ordinances because it is “unsecure and is deemed unsafe due to the deteriorating exterior façade.” deteriorating exterior façade,” Lawton wrote to owner Rosalie B. Ratcliff of Morgan City earlier this month.

“The condition of the house is horrendous,” Lawton told the council Tuesday. “The chimney and fireplace have all caved in on the house.”

He said he has been unable to reach Ratcliff as all letters he has sent have been returned.

“The house has been in this condition for several years,” Lawton said.

The Oil Tank Alley structures already had been declared in violation of the city’s building code and targeted for condemnation. In a letter to owner Dana Trae Dangerfield of Carrolton, Texas, last month, Lawton wrote the structure has been “declared unsafe, unsanitary, a fire hazard and a public safety concern due to the deteriorated condition you have allowed it to remain in. The integrity of the structure is jeopardized by the damage and weatherization it has endured.”

Lawton told the council Tuesday that the property concern “has been kicked down the road many times also.”

However, he recommended tabling any action on the property until the next meeting, because he has heard from the Dangerfield family, which has notified him they will have a plan of action early next month.

“If nothing happens, then we’ll address it,” Lawton said.

No one representing any of the properties spoke at the meeting.

In other action, the council:

—Declared the Joseph J. Cefalu Sr. Municipal Steam Plant and its contents as surplus.

—Learned from Mayor Lee Dragna that a Chief Administrative Officer Charlie Solar is looking at estimates for repair work at the Carillon Tower’s in the organ room due to humidity and termites. A request for quotes for a new city website with possible addition of apps is also being sought. Dragna also reported that bids will be received and ready to be awarded at the next council meeting for the Maple Street Pump Station Rehabilitation project.

—Had the first reading of an ordinance for the authorizing the city to issue $2 million in revenue anticipation notes.

—Appointed Matthew Glover to the Morgan City Harbor and Terminal District board.

—Approved a request by Edie Skiles of Pharr Chapel United Methodist Church in Morgan City to hold their annual Lenten Good Friday Fish Fry at Lawrence Park. This year, it will be a drive-through event.

—Heard Bias recognize several achievements by African Americans to observe Black History Month. He said Phillip Dural Sr. was the first African American assistant fire chief. Palmer Cox Sr. was the first African American police officer hired by city, with Buddy Coleman and Dennis Williams following as the second and third African American police officers.

“These three officers were hired during the segregation time,” Bias said. “They were not allowed to arrest white people. If they had a problem with a white citizen or whatever the case may be, they had to call for a white officer to make the arrest.”

Bias also recognized Leon Hartman Sr., the fourth African American officer hired by the city, who was hired during segregation and served until integration. Bias noted that Roland Broussard, a St. Mary Parish councilman, was the first African American politician to be elected from the city of Morgan City.

—Approved updates of Morgan City Archives account signatures.