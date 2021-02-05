Morgan City cleanup day set for Feb. 13

Morgan City will get some sprucing up in the near future and residents are en-couraged to do so as well.

The city, in partnership with Keep St. Mary Beautiful, will host Operation Beautification’s Phase 1 Community Clean-up Phase 1 Feb. 13 in which public areas of the city will be cleaned, Morgan City Main Street’s Beth Price told the City Council Tuesday.

She said those interested in participating will meet at the Morgan City Municipal Auditorium parking lot for the event, which will begin at 8 a.m. and continue until noon.

“Depending on how many people we get, we’ll disperse into different groups into different areas,” she said.

The group is working with Keep St. Mary Beautiful to target areas.

“We will do more near public areas, your public roadways that people see when they come into the city and down ramps, areas that we really need some cleanup,” Price said.

She said the community also is called upon to clean up in their neighborhoods, too.

The work is under a new campaign called “The Love Where You Live.”

“A lot of things that I think we’re going to do in the next few years are going to fall under this campaign, just kind of reinitiate pride in the community, get people really involved and make them feel that they have a part in the community, because it belongs to them,” she said.

Price also reported that the Basin Brew Fest, which was canceled last year due to COVID-19 appears as if it will be canceled again this year.

“Of course, large gatherings are a no-no, and the state is still not issuing special permits, alcohol licenses, so without that, a beer festival is dead in the water,” she said.

However, a Spring Market will be held March 27 under the U.S. 90 bridge in Morgan City.

She said they have received interest from 73 vendors, but will have to likely limit it to between 50 and 60 vendors to allow for parking under the bride in case of bad weather.