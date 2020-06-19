Morgan City-Berwick events are on for Fourth of July

Tri-City area people will celebrate Independence Day again this year with live music and a fireworks display over the Atchafalaya River.

People will be able to see the rockets’ red glare from the old Long-Allen Bridge, which will be closed to vehicles half an hour before the 9 p.m. fireworks display.

Morgan City and Berwick work on the event together, sharing the cost of the fireworks display with local business donors.

The cost of the fireworks display is about $10,000, Berwick Mayor Duval Arthur said.

Berwick will again be the host for Rockin’ the Riverfront beginning at 5 p.m. July 4.

Déjà vu will play live music until 8:45 p.m.

Franklin Lodge 57 F&AM will offer burgers and cold drinks, while The Big Chill will offer snowballs, kettle corn and fresh squeezed lemonade.

People may bring ice chests but are asked not to bring glass bottles or dogs.

Like so much of daily life for the last three months, decisions about the Fourth of July festivities have been complicated by the COVID-19 pandemic and the need to take precautions against spreading the disease.

Arthur said he’s hoping people will observe social distancing and other appropriate mitigation measures.

“It’s just a one-day thing,” Arthur said. “It’s not a week. Everybody who will be working out there will be wearing masks.”

Berwick people have been good about taking precautions to prevent COVID-19, Arthur said. Berwick has had nine reported COVID positives and has no active cases now, Arthur said. No COVID deaths have been reported in Berwick.

“We feel like we can do this thing and do it in a very safe way,” Arthur said.

The opening of the Long-Allen bridge on Saturday mornings was a popular draw for walkers and bicycle riders beginning last year. But ongoing maintenance and repair work that has limited the new bridge to one lane in either direction forced a hiatus in the opening of the old bridge to pedestrians.

On the Fourth of July, at least, people will have the chance to walk across the bridge for a good view of the fireworks.