Morgan City and Berwick will host National Day of Prayer events

Mayor Louis Ratcliff has announced that Berwick will host the annual National Day of Prayer on Thursday at the Lighthouse Park.
The event will begin at 12:10 p.m. and conclude at 12:50 p.m. Organized and led by the East St. Mary Ministerial Alliance, this annual public gathering is a time for local citizens of all walks of faith to assemble and pray for America.
The theme for 2018 is “Pray for America — UNITY”.
The East St. Mary Ministerial Alliance will also host a National Day of Prayer Observance on Thursday at noon on the grounds of the City Hall of Morgan City. The public is invited.

