More photos from the Shrimp and Petroleum Festival

Drivers on the new bridge get a closeup look at the Shrimp and Petroleum Festival Carnival on and near Front Street.

The Powerhouse Band performed Monday
afternoon in Lawrence Park.

Noah Adams, two days short of his sixth birthday, takes a zero-gravity ride on the festival midway.

Artist Elvin "Peanut" Fanguy of Chauvin shows his paintings of crabs, crawfish, pelicans and other symbols of south Louisiana at the Arts and Crafts Show and Sale under the bridge.

The anticipation builds as the Avengers ride prepares for takeoff.

Tiffany Bean, Paula Visor and, right, Genie Lantier talk about the merchandise at Lantier's Too Sassy Krafty Mamas display.

On a Labor Day when the temperature hit 94 degrees in Morgan City, Holly and Tim Nicholas of Florida sell Christmas ornaments. They didn't mind the weather here. Their Florida home is in the danger zone for Hurricane Dorian.

Mon, 09/02/2019 - 3:19pm

The last day of the 2019 Louisiana Shrimp and Petroleum Festival.

The Daily Review/Bill Decker

