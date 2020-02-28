Article Image Alt Text

More high water precautions

Fri, 02/28/2020 - 1:16pm

Barriers have been placed to keep water off La. 70 near Stephensville as the levels in local waterways continue to rise. At 6 a.m. Friday, the Atchafalaya at Morgan City was at 6.78 feet and is expected to reach the 7.0-foot level this weekend, causing moderate flooding. At 7.0 feet, back-flooding may begin along Lake Palourde and in Stephensville. The National Weather Service expects the river to rise to 7.4 feet by the morning of March 6.

The Daily Review/Bill Decker

