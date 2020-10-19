More than 2,000 St. Mary voters have cast ballots

Nearly 1,200 St. Mary voters cast ballots Friday, the first day of early voting for the Nov. 3 elections. More than 800 more mail-in ballots have been received by the Registrar of Voters Office.

A long ballot, concerns about crowded polling places during the COVID-19 pandemic and an extended early voting period are widely expected to result in

a large number of early and mail-in ballots.

In St. Mary, the Nov. 3 ballot includes the mayor's race and two contested City Council races and the parishwide proposition on legalized sports gambling. Seven state constitutional amendments will be decided, along with the national presidential election and the races for U.S. senator and the representative from the 3rd Congressional District.

According to the St. Mary Registrar of Voters Office:

-- 826 mail-in ballots had been received by the office before Friday -- 453 in Franklin and 373 in Morgan City.

--1,180 people voted early in person Friday -- 428 in Franklin and 752 in Morgan City.

In all, 2,006 of St. Mary Parish's 33,233 registered voters have already cast ballots.