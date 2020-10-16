Monday DA's race forum is on again

The St. Mary Chamber forum for district attorney candidates is on again, but without one of the two candidates.

Former 16th Judicial District Judge Lori Landry will appear at the 6:30 p.m. Monday forum. Landry is running to replace incumbent DA Bo Duhe, who will not attend.

The Chamber has hosted a series of forums for local candidates. Earlier this week, the Chamber said it was canceling the Oct. 19 forum for DA candidates because Duhe had sent regrets. He was scheduled to attend a meeting of the Louisiana District Attorneys Association. Duhe serves as the association’s president.

Landry objected to the cancellation.

“I have declined other obligations because of its importance and my word,” Landry said in an email. “I attended the forum for Division H and watched others and know the citizens of St. Mary watch as well. Mr. Duhe’s un-availability should not deny me the right to speak to the citizens about my candidacy and the election.”

On Thursday, the Chamber announced that the forum will go on with Landry at the Chamber office at 727 Myrtle St. in Morgan City. Seating is very limited, but the event will be livestreamed by KBZE.