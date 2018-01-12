MLK ceremonies set

Two Martin Luther King Jr. Day celebrations will be held Monday in the Tri-City area.

The St. Mary Chapter of NAACP will hold its Dr. Martin L. King Jr. Celebration Monday beginning with a march at 2:30 p.m. from Morgan City City Hall, 512 First St., to Mt. Zion Baptist Church, 507 Fourth St. in Morgan City. A tribute will follow at 3 p.m. at the church.

Patterson Civic Organization’s 2018 Annual MLK Celebration will be held at 9:30 a.m. Monday at St. Luke Baptist Church in Patterson with the Rev. Keith Verret Sr. officiating.

This year’s theme is “Community: The Art of Coming Together!” Guest speaker will be Arlanda Williams, owner of Rosemary’s Soul Food Kitchen and a Terrebonne Parish councilwoman. A march and parade of church vans to Cherry Street Park will immediately follow the service.

Churches across St. Mary Parish are asked to enter its church van as a sign of unity in the community.