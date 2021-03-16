Missing commercial fisherman found dead in Lower St. Martin Parish

A commercial fisherman reported missing Monday evening was found deceased Tuesday morning near Adams Landing in Lower St. Martin Parish.

U.S. Coast Guard Spokesman Lt. j.g. Cody Baggett said the fisherman’s body was found by a local fisherman around 9 a.m. Tuesday. The deceased fisherman had been reported missing Monday around 10 p.m., according to Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries Spokesman Adam Einck.

Baggett didn’t know the identity of the fisherman, where he lived or if next of kin had been notified. He said autopsy results are pending.