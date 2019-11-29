Minor theft turns into four drug charges

A police investigation into a $10.75 theft at a Morgan City business led to the arrest of a Patterson woman on four drug charges Tuesday, Morgan City Police Chief James F. Blair reported.

—Nicole M. Fisher, 48, of Red Cypress Road in Patterson was arrested at 9:11 p.m. Tuesday and booked on charges of theft under $1,000, second-offense possession of marijuana, possession of Xanax, possession of Suboxone and possession of a legend drug, Gabipintin. She was also booked on an Assumption Parish warrant for failure to appear.

Officers answered the call to a business on La. 182 about a theft of items worth $10.75. The store management said a woman left the store in a taxi.

The cab was located and stopped near La. 182 and Myrtle Street. A woman was identified as Nicole Fisher. The items taken from the business were found inside the taxi cab, Blair said, and officers also located suspected marijuana and pills identified as Xanax, Suboxone and Gabapentin in Fisher’s possession. Fisher also held an active warrant for the Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Fisher was placed under arrest and transported to the Morgan City Police Department for booking and incarceration.

Blair also reported these arrests Tuesday and Wednesday:

— Sarah M. Broussard, 20, of Terrebonne Street in Morgan City was arrested at 9:21 a.m. Tuesday on a warrant for simple battery.

Sarah Broussard was placed under arrest at the Morgan City Police Department for an active warrant. The warrant stems from an incident in October that alleges Broussard committed a battery on an individual. Broussard was booked and incarcerated.

—Burkin J. Dupre, 33, of Fifth Street in Morgan City at 10:05 a.m. Tuesday on warrants for five counts of failure to pay fines and five counts of failure to pay probation fees.

Burkin Dupre was transported from the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center to the Morgan City Police Department for active warrants he held for the City Court of Morgan City. Dupre was booked and incarcerated.

—Timothy S. Crum, 41, of La. 663 in Morgan City La. was arrested at 10:05 a.m. Tuesday on a warrant for failure to pay probation fees.

Timothy Crum was transported from the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center to the Morgan City Police Department for an active warrant he held for the City Court of Morgan City. Crum was booked and incarcerated.

—Earl Simmons, 27, of Third Street in New Orleans. was arrested at 7:53 p.m. Tuesday on a charge of disturbing the peace by intoxication.

Officers responded to a residence on Shaw Drive in regard to a disturbance. Officers arrived and Earl Simmons was identified as being involved in the disturbance. When officers made contact with Simmons outside of the residence, he appeared intoxicated. Simmons was placed under arrest and transported to the Morgan City Police Department for booking and incarceration.

—Oscar Qunitanilla-Elzondo, 33 of Victor II Boulevard in Morgan City was arrested at 12:14 a.m. Wednesday on charges of driving under suspension, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of methamphetamine and second-offense possession of THC oil.

—John P. May Jr., 29 of West Park Road in Morgan City, La. was arrested 12:14 a.m. Wednesday on a warrant for failure to appear for arraignment.

An officer conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle in the area of La. 182 and Grizzaffi Street. The driver was identified as Oscar Qunitanilla-Elzondo. A computer check revealed that Elzondo’s driver’s license was suspended.

The passenger in the vehicle was identified as John May. During the traffic stop, the officer located suspected methamphetamine, THC oil and drug paraphernalia inside the vehicle, Blair said. A warrant check revealed that May held an active warrant for the 16th Judicial District Court.

Both Elzondo and May were placed under arrest and transported to the Morgan City Police Department for booking and incarceration.

St. Mary Parish Sheriff Blaise Smith reported these arrests in east St. Mary Tuesday and Wednesday:

—Brent Michael Dalton, 39, of Sydney Jo Lane in Berwick was arrested 12:38 a.m. Wednesday on charges of bicycle equipment required for night operation and resisting arrest or officer.

A deputy was traveling west on La. 182 in Bayou Vista when he observed a male subject riding a bicycle with no lights on the bicycle. The deputy attempted to stop the cyclist but he fled from the deputy. Dalton was apprehended and transported to the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center for booking. Dalton was released on a $2,750 bond.

—Juvenile male, 16 of Berwick was arrested at 1:11 a.m. Tuesday on a charge of possession of marijuana.

A deputy was patrolling La. 182 in Bayou Vista when he observed a vehicle parked in the middle of the roadway. The deputy conducted a traffic stop and made contact with the driver, and a juvenile male who exited the passenger side door.

Through the investigation, marijuana was found on the juvenile’s person. The juvenile was transported to the Morgan City Branch Office for booking. He was subsequently released to a guardian pending juvenile court proceedings.

—Aketa Raquel Francis, 27, of Pacific Street in Berwick was arrested at 1:18 am Wednesday on a warrant for failure to appear on the charge of resisting an officer by providing false information and on two MCPD warrants for failure to appear on the charges of contempt of court, and simple battery.

A deputy located Francis at a local business in Bayou Vista and advised her of the active warrants. Francis was transported to the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center for booking. No bail has been set.

—Mary A. Ortis, 54, La. 182, Amelia, was arrested at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday on a warrant for possession of a Schedule II drug (crack cocaine).

A narcotics detective with the SMPSO made contact with Ortis when she turned herself in on a warrant for her arrest at the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center.

Ortis was booked on the active warrants and incarcerated. Ortis was later released on a $4,000 bond.