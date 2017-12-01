Minor damage in Patterson attic fire

A Patterson home sustained minimal damage in the attic Friday after a flood light tipped over and caught a small section of the attic on fire, Fire Chief Scott Domingue said.

Firefighters responded at 12:13 p.m. to a report of a homeowner smelling smoke at a home in the 4400 block of La. 182 in Patterson. Bayou Vista and Centerville firefighters also responded. Firefighters discovered that the homeowner had left a flood light in the attic. The light tipped over and a small wood section of the attic caught fire, Domingue said.

The fire didn't spread beyond that small area, and no one was injured, the chief said. No smoke was showing upon arrival due the attic having lots of insulation and no ventilation, he said.