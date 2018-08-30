Miller's gifts make Nicholls Honors Abroad possible

THIBODAUX — Many future Nicholls State University Honors Program students looking to study abroad are set to benefit from a new endowment created by the donations of Nicholls alum R.E. “Bob” Miller.

The University Honors Program was created in 1998 and the program began enabling its students to study abroad in 2000. Destinations have been to the United Kingdom’s University of Plymouth and several locations in Costa Rica.

“Through the generosity of Bob Miller and others. we are able to send students overseas to study with Nicholls professors in England and Costa Rica, at our expense,” said John P. Doucet, dean of the College of Arts and Sciences and director of the University Honors Program. “Many of our students are first generation college students, and to provide such extraordinary opportunities like international study and travel is, as the students tell us, life-changing.”

Miller, who was awarded an Honorary Doctorate in Commerce from Nicholls, is the founder and owner of Major Equipment and Remediation Services Inc., in Amelia.

“I fell in love with the program when those students came back,” Miller said.

“You can look in their eyes and tell how much they have changed and appreciate the experience. They come back as wide-awake adults. I think it is the best thing in the world.”

The Nicholls Foundation is using $115,000 previously donated by Miller to create an endowment, so that the interest can be used to send students to study abroad indefinitely.

If someone is interested in contributing to this endowment, or in creating their own endowment, please contact Jeremy Becker with the Nicholls Foundation at 985-448-4005.