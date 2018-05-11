Merged parochial school systems will be called Central Catholic

Beginning next year, Catholic school students in Morgan City will attend a school named Central Catholic, from pre-K3 all the way through high school.

Bishop Shelton J. Fabre of the Diocese of Houma-Thibodaux has approved the recommendations from the branding subcommittee, communications and mar-keting committee, board of trustees, and superintendent of Catholic schools on the name to be used with the unification of Holy Cross Elementary School and Central Catholic High School.

The entire PK3-12th grade school system will be known as Central Catholic, the diocese said in a news release.

In addition, the unified colors of red, white and blue along with the Eagles as mascot were also approved. Specific references to the school’s activities and func-tions at the different grade levels will be addressed as follows:

—Grades 9-12: Central Catholic High School.

—Grades 6-8: Central Catholic Junior High School.

—Pre-K3 through Grade 5: Central Catholic Elementary School.

The action items listed are in line with the details included in the Vision 2020 Communications Plan, the diocese said.

“I am happy to accept and confirm these selections made by the board of trustees for the new unified diocesan Catholic school in Morgan City, Fabre said in the press release. “I am grateful for the work of the board of trustees in this regard and for all that they are doing to advance the foundation of a new unified school in Morgan City.”

“What an exciting time this is for Catholic education in Morgan City and its surrounding areas! We are blessed to offer a strong academic education in a Christ-centered environment for students in grades Pre-K3–12 at Central Catholic beginning in the 2018-2019 school year. The Diocese of Houma-Thibodaux, along with the entire Central Catholic school family, is united in our ever-important ministry of forming missionary disciples of Christ,” says Suzanne Troxclair, diocesan superintendent of Catholic schools.

For more information con-tact the Rev. Mark Toups at 985-850-3143 or mtoups@htdiocese.org