Students Sanaa Bailey, left, and Cordelia Aleksines were named Julia B. Maitland Elementary School Readers of the Month for October. With the students are, back row from left, mentors and volunteer reading listeners Herman Hartman, Cathy Landry and Earl Johnson.(Submitted photos)
Dru Dilsaver and Ava Ho were recognized as M.E. Norman Elementary School Readers of the Month for October. With the students are mentors and volunteer reading listeners Earl Johnson, back left, and Herman Hartman. Unavailable for the photo was Cathy Landry, mentor and volunteer reading listener.
Mentors, reading listeners visit area schools
Reading mentors and listeners recently visited Julia B. Maitland and M.E. Norman Elementary schools.