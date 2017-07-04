Mentors to be trained for ex-inmates

St. Mary Parish is taking the initiative after a new criminal justice reform law was signed by Gov. John Bel Edwards.

St. Mary is taking the first step developing a re-entry program for former inmates.

The Capital Area ReEntry Coalition, a nonprofit organization that helps with the transition of ex-offenders back into society, will host a volunteer mentor training 9 a.m.-2 p.m. July 8 in the Siracusaville Recreation Building.

Training will be conducted by Jim Rentz, chaplain of Louisiana State Penitentiary at Angola, and the Rev. Wilford Johnson, of A New Chapter Transition After Care program, who is also a former ex-offender.

Volunteers are trained to assist with essential pre-release preparation, serve as re-entry support, networking with community and religious organizations, and serving the needs of the incarcerated and his or her family for both male and female inmates.

“We need people who can volunteer and are willing to do the work,” said Ann Poole, facilitator.

Volunteers can be any adult with photo identification and who consents to a background check. Ex-offenders who are not on parole or probation are welcome to volunteer.

Special guests to the training will include James LeBlanc, secretary of the Louisiana Department of Corrections, and James Windom, founder and executive director of the coalition. Local Tri-City area, parish and state law enforcements will attend to support the training.

Volunteers who complete the training will receive certification for general mentorship and mentorship certification with D.O.C. following the background check. A continental breakfast and light lunch will also be provided.

The training part of the program will follow the guidelines and principles of the coalition.

The 10 bills that Edwards signed into law, known as the Louisiana Justice Reinvestment Package, aims to reduce Louisiana’s notorious reputation of being the most imprisoned state by reducing the prison population by 10 percent and saving $262 million over the next decade.

The savings are to be invested in policies that will reduce recidivism, or re-offending of ex-offenders, and support victims of crime. The new laws will fully take effect Nov. 1.

The coalition assists with housing, job placement, substance abuse counseling, family counseling, and more, as needed by the ex-offender. Ex-offenders will be managed on a case by case basis and partnered with a mentor. Assistance provided will be based on the individual needs. The developing St. Mary Parish re-entry program is encouraging a peer group among ex-offenders as well as mentorship.

“(Ex-offenders) will challenge you but we are working to pull their walls down,” said Poole.

The overall goal of the re-entry program is to provide a smooth transition of ex-offenders back into society, reduce crime in the community, bring families back together and close the door on re-offending.

For more information about the training and volunteering, contact Poole at 985-354-6106.