Memorial honors Berwick fire chief
On Saturday, the Bayouland Emergency Amateur Radio Service organization of ham radio operators joined Berwick town officials, the Berwick Market and the Morgan City Coast Guard unit for a memorial in honor of Ray Raspberry.
Raspberry was a member of BEARS from 1986 until his death in 2008, a Berwick town councilman from 1990 to 2006, and the Berwick volunteer fire chief from 1990 to 2002.
On this day, a flag on a new pole was raised by a group of Coast Guard members to honor the memory of Raspberry. The National Anthem was sung by Natalie Bourgeois, following a few words of greeting by Berwick Mayor Louis Ratcliff. Mayor Pro-tem Jacki Ackel told the crowd that three flags would now fly in memory of Raspberry — the flags of the United States, Louisiana and Berwick
Jackie Price, president of BEARS, remembered Raspberry, who was one of the first members of the ham radio club.
Katie Anderson, a granddaughter of Ray Raspberry, spoke a few words in memory of her grandfather. Lt. Joe Cole of the Morgan City Coast Guard unit directed the raising of the flags.
On Oct. 7 and 8, a memorial event will be held in honor of the historic Southwest Reef Lighthouse, which stands beside Berwick Bay by the seawall.