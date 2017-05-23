Memorial Day ceremony

Tue, 05/23/2017 - 4:08pm Anonymous

Submitted Photo
Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4222 Quartermaster Raymond Rutledge stands by a banner advertising the Memorial Day ceremony Monday at the Morgan City Cemetery. More than 1,200 people in the area chose to serve their country, and they will be honored Monday. The ceremony will be 11 a.m.-noon with the dipping of the flag and raising it back to full staff. If you have any loved on who served and is interred in the Morgan City Cemetery, please attend.

