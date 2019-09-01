Meeting set on expanded use of bear-proof trash cans

St. Mary Parish is expanding the use of bear-proof garbage cans. In an effort to help these residents understand bear proofing measures, a 6 p.m. meeting Thursday will address any questions and concerns associated with this process and other general concerns with black bears.

To answer these questions the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries will be on hand as well as St. Mary Parish officials in the fifth floor meeting room at the St. Mary Parish Courthouse in Franklin.

The topics for discussion will be:

--Bear proofing your home and neighborhood

--LDWF abatement efforts

--Ordinance for the proper us of wildlife-resistant refuse containers

--Ordinance outlining refuse container’s placement for service