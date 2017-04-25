M.E. Norman Readers of the Month

Tue, 04/25/2017

Kennedy Champagne and Harmony Howard were recognized as M.E. Norman Elementary School's Readers of the Month for March. They're pictured with Hartman, Landry and Johnson.

