MCPD works on three domestic complaints in less than a day

Morgan City police officers made three arrests on domestic violence charges in a little more than 12 hours one day this week. The arrests were all based on events that happened that day, and in only one case was a warrant involved.

The arrests as reported by Police Chief James Blair:

—Fred Purnell Kenner, 32, of Grace Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 10:09 a.m. Wednesday on charges of domestic abuse battery (pregnant), resisting an officer, two counts of remaining after forbidden and a warrant for four counts of failure to appear.

Officers were called to Mallard Street for a domestic disturbance. Officers spoke to the victim and that learned as police arrived, Kenner fled out the rear door of the residence, Blair said. Officers observed signs of battery on the victim and learned from the victim that they were in a dating relationship and she was pregnant.

Officers then began to search the area and later found Kenner in the area of the 200 block of Mallard Street. Officers attempted to stop him at which time he fled from police, Blair said. After a brief foot chase, Kenner was apprehended without incident. A computer check revealed City Court of Morgan City held active warrants for his arrest and he was barred from the Morgan City Housing Authority Property. He was jailed.

—Trent Eugene Wilson, 26, of Brashear Avenue in Morgan City, was arrested at 11:07 p.m. Wednesday on charges of domestic abuse battery and false imprisonment. Officers were dispatched to a local motel on La. 182 in reference to a domestic disturbance. Officers spoke with the victim and learned that the victim and Wilson were in a dating relationship. They learned Wilson had committed a battery on the victim and refused to allow the victim to leave the motel, Blair said. Wilson was jailed.

—Miguel Juarez, 28, of Roderick Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 12:18 a.m. Thursday on a charge of domestic abuse battery. Officers were dispatched to a residence on Roderick Street in reference to a domestic disturbance. Officers spoke with the victim and learned that the victim and Juarez live together as husband and wife. Officers learned that Juarez had committed a battery on the victim and observed signs that were consistent with a battery on the victim, the chief said. Juarez was jailed.