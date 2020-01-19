Martin Luther King Day event

Article Image Alt Text

Sun, 01/19/2020 - 3:23pm

On Monday, community members and organizers of the New-Age Patterson Civic Organization will come together in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King. This year’s theme is “We Need a Game Plan” and will feature a guest speaker, a march, music, lunch, and a variety of youth geared activities. New-Age Patterson Civic Organization members Latrina Benjamin, left, activity director, and Tina Johnson, right, vice-president) accept a donation from Patterson State Bank Assistant Vice President and Loan Officer Cindy Cart.

Submitted Photo

